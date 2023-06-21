Man seriously injured in Portage Avenue stabbing: WPS investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured with stab wounds on Portage Avenue on Tuesday.

At 11:20 p.m. police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab injuries after they went to the 3000 block of Portage for reports of a stabbing.

The man received emergency medical care before he was able to be taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries and was upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who has video footage of the incident or events leading to the assault is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).