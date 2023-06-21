Massive blaze breaks out at Oakville subdivision under construction

See more sharing options

A massive fire has broken out at a subdivision under construction in east Oakville.

Halton Regional Police said it occurred in the area of Dundas Street East and William Cutmore Boulevard, near Ninth Line.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 11:40 a.m.

Images and videos on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the scene and multiple homes engulfed in flames.

Oakville firefighters were rushing to scene.

Police said there are no reported injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

