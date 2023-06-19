Menu

Crime

Man sentenced for killing his wife in Belleville, Ont. over work visa

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 6:32 pm
Man sentenced for killing his wife in Belleville, Ont. over work visa
Dewayne Vacciana, 43, pleaded guilty to killing his wife after fearing that she tipped off immigration authorities about his expired work visa.
Dewayne Vacciana, 43, was sentenced Monday to 12 and a half years in prison for killing his wife, 54-year-old Terrie Lynn Thompson of Belleville, Ont., in October 2019. According to an agreed statement of facts provided to Global News by the Crown attorney, Vacciana admitted to killing Thompson and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

At the time of the killing, Vacciana and Thompson were married and living together in an apartment on Cannifton Road in Belleville. According to the statement of facts, Vacciana was a migrant worker from Jamaica, whose work visa had expired, and he was facing deportation after immigration was tipped off. According to the statement, Vacciana believed Thompson was the tipster but she was not.

On the day of her death, just after noon on Oct. 15, 2019, Vacciana confronted Thompson in their apartment where she was beaten and fatally stabbed in the neck. Hours later, Thompson’s son found her lifeless body on the couch.

The Crown attorney has accepted Vacciana’s manslaughter plea. With time already served, he will spend the next seven years in jail. Crown attorney Lee Burgess tells Global News that Vacciana will likely be deported to Jamaica after serving his time.

