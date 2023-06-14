Man faces attempted murder charge in police-involved shooting in Paris, Ont.

See more sharing options

A Paris, Ont. man facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a late May police-involved shooting in Brant County.

Brantford police say the 27-year-old is accused of four offences in all, including flight from a peace officer, after police tried to execute an arrest warrant on May 29 at a Scenic Ridge Gate address.

A preliminary Special Investigations Unit report says an officer discharged a firearm at a man fleeing a residential area tied to a Brantford police probe.

That driver would be later found in Brantford around St. George Street and Belaire Road and sent to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Six investigators continue to examine the incident which has at least seven witnesses involved, according to the SIU.