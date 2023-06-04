Dozens line up for the reopening of Kitsilano Pool for summer season

Send this page to someone via email

Arguably the most popular outdoor pool in Vancouver, the Kitsilano Pool has now been reopened to the public.

Dozens of swimmers and pool enjoyers lined up Sunday for the first public swim since last year.

Kitsilano Pool is the city’s only saltwater pool and its opening was delayed due to ongoing repairs. The pool was damaged in a storm last January.

Vancouver Park Board staff are recommending that those who want to visit the pool should register and book their spots online as it could be quite busy.

“Due to expected demand, it is recommended outdoor pool users register online in advance through Showpass Vancouver’s Outdoor Pools,” staff said in an email.

“Reservations can be booked three days prior at 12 p.m. There will be a number of sessions available for drop-ins, however, admission is not guaranteed.”

People can book their spots online.

Vancouver Park Board’s Maple Grove and Hillcrest outdoor pools will open on June 15.