Fire

Brampton house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured, including a child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2023 9:31 am
A Brampton Fire and Emergency Services truck. View image in full screen
A Brampton Fire and Emergency Services truck. File / Global News
BRAMPTON, Ont. — One person is dead and a child is one of two people injured after a house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say emergency services were called to the Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road area around 11 p.m. Friday.

Two adults and one child were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted just before 7 a.m. Saturday that one of the adults died of their injuries.

The other adult and the child have been transported to trauma centres in life-threatening condition.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.

peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPOFMBrampton FireOntario Fire Marshallfatal Brampton fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

