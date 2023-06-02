Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police assaulted with bear spray

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 2, 2023 5:07 pm
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
A London man faces multiple charges after police say officers were assaulted with bear spray.

London police say two men were inside a residence on Downing Crescent when they got into an argument at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1. Police were contacted after they say one of the men was assaulted by the other.

Once on scene, police allege the suspect took out a can of bear spray and sprayed three officers. Additional officers arrived at the residence, and the suspect was arrested.

A 37-year-old London man is facing one charge each of assault, assault by choking, resisting arrest and three counts of assault of a public officer with a weapon.

The suspect appeared in London court on June 2.

