London, Ont. police assaulted with bear spray

A London man faces multiple charges after police say officers were assaulted with bear spray.

London police say two men were inside a residence on Downing Crescent when they got into an argument at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1. Police were contacted after they say one of the men was assaulted by the other.

Once on scene, police allege the suspect took out a can of bear spray and sprayed three officers. Additional officers arrived at the residence, and the suspect was arrested.

A 37-year-old London man is facing one charge each of assault, assault by choking, resisting arrest and three counts of assault of a public officer with a weapon.

The suspect appeared in London court on June 2.