Teenage bystander shot during altercation in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton police said a 17-year-old girl was shot during an altercation between two groups downtown Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside the Edmonton Convention Centre near 97 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Police said the incident involved “two groups that were known to each other.”

Several shots were fired by a male from one of the groups, police said, and one of those shots hit a 17-year-old girl — a bystander — who was not involved in the altercation.

She was taken to hospital in a civilian vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, EPS said.

Two males, whose ages were not given, were taken into custody.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who has information or video footage of this shooting is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.