Fire

Spreading shed fire deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 10:56 am
Vernon fire department documents confirm fatal fire response details
Vernon fire department documents confirm fatal fire response details
There are still unanswered questions about what sparked a fire that killed three people in a rural home outside Vernon city limits nearly three months ago. While the cause of the blaze remains unknown, an incident report from the Vernon fire department is shedding more light on the response. As Megan Turcato reports, the additional details and documentation largely backs up what officials have said publicly about the incident.
A Thursday night shed fire in Kelowna began to spread to a nearby utility pole before it was doused.

The fire, which sparked at around 8:30 p.m., originated at an eight by 10 foot shed on Dougall Road. The shed was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to a utility pole when firefighters arrived.

In a statement, Kelowna Fire Department said that crews knocked down the blaze quickly and there were no injuries to anyone involved.

Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.
Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.

They also said that it was a suspicious fire and RCMP were called to the scene to investigate.

