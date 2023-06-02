Spreading shed fire deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday night shed fire in Kelowna began to spread to a nearby utility pole before it was doused.

The fire, which sparked at around 8:30 p.m., originated at an eight by 10 foot shed on Dougall Road. The shed was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to a utility pole when firefighters arrived.

In a statement, Kelowna Fire Department said that crews knocked down the blaze quickly and there were no injuries to anyone involved.

2:21 Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.

They also said that it was a suspicious fire and RCMP were called to the scene to investigate.