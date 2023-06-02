Spreading shed fire deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

A Thursday night shed fire in Kelowna began to spread to a nearby utility pole before it was doused.
The fire, which sparked at around 8:30 p.m., originated at an eight by 10 foot shed on Dougall Road. The shed was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to a utility pole when firefighters arrived.
In a statement, Kelowna Fire Department said that crews knocked down the blaze quickly and there were no injuries to anyone involved.
Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.
They also said that it was a suspicious fire and RCMP were called to the scene to investigate.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Housing affordability in Canada just saw the biggest improvement in almost 4 years
- Poilievre rallies Conservative support ahead of key vote for PPC’s Bernier
- Rainy forecast could offer some relief for crews battling N.S. wildfires
- Ottawa criticized for silence on Poland’s controversial laws as Trudeau welcomes PM
Comments