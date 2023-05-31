Police seek 2 suspects after man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was found in Scarborough with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said officers were called to Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and two suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect was described as a 25-year-old man with a thin build, standing around five feet, eight inches tall. He was around 160 pounds and wore a light-coloured T-shirt and a black pants, police said.

The second suspect was also around 25 years old, with a thin build. Police said he had an afro and wore all black clothing.