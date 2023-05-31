Former B.C. recovery staffer charged with sexual assault, 11 accusers come forward

A former contract employee at a New Westminster, B.C. drug and alcohol recovery centre has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, with 11 alleged victims now having come forward.

Adam Haber, 50, was arrested on Tuesday. The Vancouver man reportedly worked at the Last Door Recovery Centre, while his accusers include former clients of the Westminster House Society.

Some connected on social media, with one speaking to Global News anonymously in February.

“When I relapsed, he reached out and said he was going to help me and like get me groceries. He took me to a bar and got me drunk and it went downhill from there,” the woman said at the time.

“I kind of had already known he was doing some of the stuff he was doing, and I think my judgment wasn’t there because I was using drugs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The accuser, whom Global News has called Jane, said the alleged assault took place nearly a decade ago. Jane said the man met his alleged victims at group events that clients from both Last Door and Westminster House attended, and likely felt he was “untouchable.”

The organizations have an unofficial affiliation, with its alumni regularly meeting one another as well, she added.

1:18 North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seek persons of interest in sexual assault

Global News has reached out to both recovery centres for comment on this story.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Haber’s charges stem from alleged offences that took place between April 1 and June 30, 2012, between July 5, 2012 and July 1, 2013, and on July 27, 2013. There are three alleged complainants.

In a Wednesday news release, New Westminster police said they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet spoken with them.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to assure victims that police are here to listen to what you experienced,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “Your safety is something we take seriously, and we’re here to provide you necessary support and resources as you bravely come forward.”

Haber was due in New Westminster Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

1:12 Vancouver police investigating after alleged sex assault on crowded beach

In previous emailed statements, Last Door said it took “immediate action and severed ties with the individual” when it learned of misconduct allegations against him.

“We are not aware of any clients of the Last Door Recovery Society who are connected with those allegations,” the organization wrote. “Public safety is paramount, and we urge anyone with information about this matter to contact the police.”

Westminster House said it never employed Haber, who had also never been associated with its programs in any way.

Story continues below advertisement

“WHS has strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety of the women in our care, and we have never had any complaints of misconduct from women in our care in our 42 years of serving women in the community,” it wrote in February.

Jane disputed Westminster House’s claims, stating in February that she told the organization of her experience, as had some of her alumni friends. She further claimed that despite being aware of allegations against Haber, Westminster House continued to suggest graduating clients call him to inquire about renting from his apartment.

Some members of the recovery community in New Westminster have circulated online calls to action directed at both organizations, urging them to strip Haber of his “alumni status” and hire an external human resources firm to audit their policies and procedures related to sexual harassment and misconduct, and implement recommendations.

That letter also calls for mandatory sexual violence awareness and prevention training for staff at both centres, and calls on them to “assume responsibility, reflect on and acknowledge” the victims, and their role in “not taking allegations seriously” when they were presented.

The New Westminster Police Department is asking anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, or any who has information about offences against vulnerable women, to contact them at 604-529-2430, or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, support is available:

The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868

– with files from Emad Agahi and Darrian Matassa-Fung