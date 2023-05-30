‘Armed and dangerous’: Surrey suspects wanted after slipping ankle monitors

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are on the lookout for two men who slipped their ankle monitors and vanished from house arrest.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 25, and Joseph Julian Gregory, 26, were the subject of arrest warrants for breaching their release orders.

The pair, who had been previously charged with firearms offences, were released by the courts last Thursday on a variety of conditions, including electronic supervision and house arrest at a designated residence.

But police say they learned Friday that the duo had both removed their ankle monitors and breached house arrest.

Surrey Mounties have “actively working to locate the men” since then.

McDonald is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and grey Jordan tracksuit with black Jordan shoes.

Gregory is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 221 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an all-black Jordan tracksuit with a gold-c0loured Jordan symbol.

Police said both men should be considered “armed and dangerous,” and that anyone who sees them should call 911 and not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.