Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta election: Support for energy decarbonization in question after UCP win

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 30, 2023 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Recapping Monday’s Alberta Election Results'
Recapping Monday’s Alberta Election Results
Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt joins Global News Morning Calgary with his reaction to last night's election winners and losers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the aftermath of Alberta’s election, the province’s oil and gas sector is facing a big unknown around the question of government support for decarbonization.

Dennis McConaghy, a former executive vice-president at TransCanada Corp., now TC Energy, says it’s not clear whether Danielle Smith’s UCP government will be willing to supplement already-announced federal financial support for carbon capture and storage technology in Alberta’s oilsands.

For example, the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of oilsands companies, has proposed spending $16.5 billion on a massive carbon capture and storage network to help it reach Canada’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

McConaghy says he believes an NDP government would have been more inclined to provide new financial supports for that project, above and beyond the federal tax credit that has already been announced.

Trending Now

But he says on the flip side, a UCP government will be more likely to go to bat against Ottawa on any proposed emissions cap on the sector that threatens to curtail the industry’s production or growth.

Story continues below advertisement

He says for those reasons, he considers Monday’s election results to be a “mixed bag of pluses and minuses” for Alberta’s largest industry.

More on Science and Tech
Climate ChangeOil and GasAlberta electionAlberta oil and gasAlberta energy sectorEmissions CapAlberta emissions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers