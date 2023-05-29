Menu

Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after Brampton collision: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 5:30 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Three people have been been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Steeles and Finch avenues at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One woman was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, police said.

Toronto paramedics, who responded to the call on the Toronto-Brampton border, told Global News they transported two adults to a trauma with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One more person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said road closures were in place and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

