3 people taken to hospital after Brampton collision: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Steeles and Finch avenues at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One woman was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, police said.

Toronto paramedics, who responded to the call on the Toronto-Brampton border, told Global News they transported two adults to a trauma with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One more person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said road closures were in place and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

COLLISION:

-Steeles Av/Finch Av #Brampton

– 2 vehicles involved

– 1 adult fem going to trauma by ambulance

– Road closures: 2 e/b lanes on Steeles Av blocked

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 4:16 pm

– PR23-0173433 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 29, 2023