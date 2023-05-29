Lucy Li, accused in Hamilton homicide, charged for breaching bail conditions

Send this page to someone via email

One of two suspects accused in a 2021 Stoney Creek, Ont., murder is facing more charges after breaching conditions of a court-approved release.

Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, one of two accused in the fatal shooting of Tyler Pratt on Feb. 28, 2021, is facing a pair of offences for breaching a court order in failing “distinct conditions of her release” May 22, according to police.

Li was arrested Monday and is in custody until another bail hearing date can be set. She’s expected to appear before a justice on Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Tyler Pratt, 39, was killed behind a closed Arvin Avenue shop in Stoney Creek.

He and his 26-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, were allegedly targeted in the shooting, according to homicide detectives.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s believed Pratt, who was from B.C., was in Ontario to prepare for a move to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as part of an entrepreneurial venture. Police say they are not sure what led to the shooting.

Investigators say Li and co-accused boyfriend, Oliver Karafa, flew to the Czech Republic hours after the occurrence and hid in eastern Europe for close to three months.

The pair were eventually arrested in Budapest, Hungary, in June 2021 and were both extradited on different dates back to Canada.

Li was granted bail in January 2022, while Karafa has remained in custody since his arrest.