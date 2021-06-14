Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects in Stoney Creek shooting homicide arrested in Hungary: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 14, 2021 7:48 am
Hamilton police say Oliver Karafa and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li have been arrested in Hungary after months of collaboration with investigators overseas. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say Oliver Karafa and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li have been arrested in Hungary after months of collaboration with investigators overseas. Hamilton Police Service

Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in Stoney Creek earlier this year have been arrested in Hungary.

According to Hamilton police, Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, were arrested in Budapest.

Karafa and Li are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyler Pratt, 39, of British Columbia, as well as the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police believe suspects in Hamilton-area murder have fled to Europe

Police allege the pair fled to eastern Europe within 24 hours of the shooting, which happened behind a business on Arvin Avenue on the evening of Feb. 28.

They say the formal process to extradite the accused to Canada is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police say Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a crash in Toronto that killed a passenger in his car.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagStoney Creek tagStoney Creek shooting tagarvin avenue tagtyler pratt tagStoney Creek homicide tagOliver Karafa tagyun lucy lu li tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers