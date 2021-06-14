Suspects in Stoney Creek shooting homicide arrested in Hungary: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in Stoney Creek earlier this year have been arrested in Hungary.

According to Hamilton police, Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, were arrested in Budapest.

Karafa and Li are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyler Pratt, 39, of British Columbia, as well as the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman.

Police allege the pair fled to eastern Europe within 24 hours of the shooting, which happened behind a business on Arvin Avenue on the evening of Feb. 28.

They say the formal process to extradite the accused to Canada is underway.

Hamilton police say Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a crash in Toronto that killed a passenger in his car.