Hamilton police are investigating the city’s third homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead in Stoney Creek on Sunday night.

Homicide detectives have not yet released details of the incident which happened around 8:p.m. near Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive.

A woman in her 20s was sent to Hamilton General with serious injuries in connection with the episode, according to police.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Arvin Ave and Hilton Drive in #HamOnt. One male found deceased and a female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is early in the investigation and additional details are not available at this time. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 1, 2021

