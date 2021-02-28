Man, 30, dies in hospital after being ‘viciously attacked’ in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 30-year-old man who was stabbed earlier this month has died in hospital, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year.

Police said Simon (Tommy) Hoang was stabbed on Feb. 10 in the area of Main Street East and Burris Street.

Officers previously said Hoang attended the “residence of an acquaintance” on Main Street.

“When he was invited inside, the victim was viciously attacked by the assailants,” police said.

Officers announced on Sunday that Hoang died in hospital.

Police said that jewellery stolen from Hoang during the stabbing has not been found.

Police said 27-year-old Jason Anthony Long and 33-year-old Madelene Peternel are now expected to each face a charge of first-degree murder.

Both suspects remain in custody.

UPDATE: 646 Main Street Stabbing Victim Dies. Simon "Tommy” Hoang is now the second murder victim of 2021 in #HamOnt. Two individuals have been arrested & Hamilton Police are searching for a third suspect. If you have info, call 905-546-3825. Read More: https://t.co/z9S4tr45Ht — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 28, 2021

Thirty-year-old Jamie Lee McMaster has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact “for her role in assisting Jason Long to evade his arrest,” police allege.

Officers said they’re looking to identify another person who was “directly involved” in attacking Hoang.

Police described that suspect as a male, six feet tall, with an “athletic-looking build” and said he could have a British accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-3825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

