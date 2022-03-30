Menu

Crime

Suspect in Stoney Creek murder brought back to Canada after months spent fighting extradition

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 30, 2022 4:37 pm
Hamilton police say Oliver Karafa has been brought back to Canada after months of fighting extradition in Hungary. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say Oliver Karafa has been brought back to Canada after months of fighting extradition in Hungary. Hamilton Police Service

The second of two suspects wanted in a murder in Stoney Creek more than a year ago has been brought back to Canada.

Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, are both charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tyler Pratt, 39, in the area of Arvin Avenue on Feb. 28, 2021.

Investigators allege that Karafa and Li fled to eastern Europe within 24 hours of the murder.

The pair were eventually arrested in Budapest, Hungary in June of last year and while Li was extradited to Canada, Karafa has been fighting extradition for the past eight months.

Read more: Lucy Li, suspect in Hamilton shooting homicide, granted bail

Police say Karafa was escorted from Budapest to Hamilton on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Both Karafa and Li are also charged with the attempted murder of Pratt’s girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time but lost the baby as a result of injuries from the shooting.

Li was granted bail on a bond of $2.7 million posted by three sureties, including her mother, who is a successful and high-profile member of the Canadian-Chinese business community.

While most details of her release are covered by a publication ban, she will be under 24 hour supervision and required to wear an ankle monitor.

It’s believed Pratt, who was from B.C., was in Ontario to prepare for a move to the Greater Toronto Area as part of an entrepreneurial venture.

Police have previously said it’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

