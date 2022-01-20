Lucy Li, suspect in Hamilton shooting homicide, granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of two people accused in an early 2021 shooting death of a B.C. man in Hamilton has made bail.

Ontario Supreme court justice Andrew Goodman granted Yun (Lucy) Lu Li her conditional freedom in an early afternoon hearing on Thursday.

Details of the bail hearing were subject to a publication ban which prohibits the reporting of evidence and reasons given by the judge for his decision.

However, Goodman did allow for the release of the terms which includes Li’s release into the community with an electronic ankle monitor.

A family member is one of three sureties with a $2 million post and $700,000 will come from two others.

Li, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a February 2021 shooting at a Hamilton-area business.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Pratt, 39, was killed on Feb. 28 behind a closed Arvin Avenue shop in Stoney Creek.

He and his 26-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, were allegedly targeted in the shooting, according to homicide detectives.

It’s believed Pratt, who was from B.C., was in Ontario to prepare for a move to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as part of an entrepreneurial venture. Police say they are not sure what led to the shooting.

Investigators say Li and co-accused boyfriend, Oliver Karafa, flew to the Czech Republic hours after the occurrence and hid in eastern Europe for close to three months.

Story continues below advertisement

Karafa, 29, faces the same charges as Li and is currently fighting extradition in Hungary.

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender, of Hamilton’s major crime unit, told Global News in July that Li and Karafa were arrested in Budapest in June.

Li waived extradition, was flown back to Canada and taken into the keeping of Hamilton police.

The accused has been in custody ever since.

Karafa, a citizen of Slovakia, continues to fight extradition and remains in custody in Budapest.

The Budapest-Capital Regional Court of Appeal upheld a decision to extradite him to Canada in early January.