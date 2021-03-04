Menu

Crime

Two suspects wanted for first-degree murder in fatal Hamilton shooting of B.C. man

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 4, 2021 6:18 pm
Tyler Pratt, 39, was shot and killed in Stoney Creek on Feb. 28 and Hamilton police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects who are wanted on first-degree murder charges.
Tyler Pratt, 39, was shot and killed in Stoney Creek on Feb. 28 and Hamilton police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects who are wanted on first-degree murder charges. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects who are accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Stoney Creek last weekend.

Investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28 of Toronto and Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, of Toronto are both wanted on first-degree murder charges in relation to the murder of Tyler Pratt.

Read more: B.C. man dead, woman wounded in Hamilton, Ont. shooting: police

Constable Krista-Lee Ersnt, media relations spokesperson for Hamilton Police, confirms that Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a crash in Toronto that killed a passenger in his car.

Pratt, 39, was from British Columbia but looking to move to the Greater Toronto Area, according to detectives.

He was shot and killed behind a business on Arvin Avenue on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 28.

 

Both suspects are also facing attempted murder charges in relation to the other victim, a 26-year-old woman, who was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say both suspects live in Toronto but are believed to have left the area.

Read more: Man sentenced to five years in prison for fatal impaired driving crash

Detectives have recovered vehicles linked to the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by web or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonBritish ColumbiaHamilton PoliceHamilton newsStoney CreekHamilton ShootingBC NEWSHamilton murderarvin avenuetyler prattarvin avenue shooting

