Ontario killer who evaded police for 3 years before sentencing back behind bars

A fugitive who allegedly went on the run while awaiting sentencing for manslaughter in the 2015 fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man is back in custody.

Police in Windsor announced Thursday that Ali Fageer, 28, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with an investigation into drugs being trafficked in the city.

Police began the drug trafficking investigation in April and “over time” say investigators were able to identify the suspect as Fageer, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the 2015 death of Mark McCullagh.

A police cruiser outside a home on March 10, 2015, a day after a man was fatally shot.

McCullagh, 36, was taking trash outside at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2015, when he was approached by a group of men and shot in the driveway of his 504 English St. home where he lived with his wife and roommate.

Police said at the time that his wife called 911 and McCullagh was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Fageer evaded police for nearly three years before he was arrested in January 2018. Windsor police say he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery and numerous other charges but on Jan. 30, 2020, while he was out on bail awaiting his sentence, “he cut off his ankle monitor and went into hiding.”

Windsor police say over $82,000 worth of drugs was seized May 24, 2023.

Members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad arrested Fageer while he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Windsor police say.

At least 300 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized during a search of the vehicle, valued at more than $82,000, according to police, as well as $1,000 in cash, two digital scales and a collapsible baton.

He is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.