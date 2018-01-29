Third suspect in 2015 homicide outside English Street home arrested in Windsor

Nearly three years after a man was fatally shot while taking trash outside of his English Street home, all three suspects wanted in the case have been arrested.

Ali Fageer of Toronto was arrested in Windsor on Jan. 26 by members of the Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad on charges of manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Mark McCullagh, 36, was taking trash outside at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2015, when he was approached by a group of men and shot in the driveway of his 504 English St. home where he lived with his wife and roommate.

Police say his wife was home at the time and called 911; McCullagh was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

The first arrest was made last August, when Kenyon Ohamu, 20, of Windsor was arrested with the help of the Windsor Police Service on charges of manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery.

At that time, police identified two other suspects wanted in the case: Fageer, and Steven Atkinson, 37, of Windsor.

Atkinson was arrested days later on charges of manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery.

Fageer is due in court on Tuesday. London police told 980 CFPL that Atkinson and Ohamu remain in custody and are due in court next on February 7.