Crime
December 28, 2017 1:08 pm

ROPE squad searching for federal offender known to frequent London

By Staff 980 CFPL

Daniel Goulden is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

OPP
A A

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a federal offender that’s known to frequent London.

Daniel Goulden is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole, according to the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad — also known as the ROPE squad.

WATCH: Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along


Story continues below

The 32-year-old man is serving a sentence of six years and three months for charges of weapons trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Goulden is known to frequent London, as well as the region of Waterloo, and the South Bruce Peninsula area.

READ MORE: ROPE squad make second arrest in 2015 murder of Mark McCullagh

He’s described as a white man, five-foot-nine, 159 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has contact with Goulden or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). They may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
daniel goulden
Federal offender
London
Ontario
Rope
ROPE Squad
Search
Wanted
Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News