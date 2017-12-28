ROPE squad searching for federal offender known to frequent London

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a federal offender that’s known to frequent London.

Daniel Goulden is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole, according to the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad — also known as the ROPE squad.

The 32-year-old man is serving a sentence of six years and three months for charges of weapons trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Goulden is known to frequent London, as well as the region of Waterloo, and the South Bruce Peninsula area.

He’s described as a white man, five-foot-nine, 159 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has contact with Goulden or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). They may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.