Man’s finger severed, jaw broken in attack after Vancouver bus ride

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with a severed finger and broken jaw suffered in an attack after a bus ride in the Marpole area on Tuesday.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, two men fought on board a bus at Marine Drive and Ash Street just before 6 p.m.

One of them had allegedly boarded the bus and “made several comments to the passengers.”

Another man then reportedly knocked the victim to the ground, pushing and punching him several times. Another passenger was injured in the process, according to police.

0:55 Union calls for more security after Vancouver bus driver punched in the face

“Details are very limited, but it is believed the suspect and the victim continued on foot to the 700 block (of) Marine Drive where the victim suffered a broken jaw and a severed finger,” wrote Const. Amanda Steed in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon police arrival, the suspect and the victim were no longer on scene. The victim was later located at the hospital.”

Steed said it remains unclear where the altercation first began and whether the suspect and victim know each other.

1:59 Metro Vancouver transit police chief speaking out

Last month, Metro Vancouver SkyTrains, SkyTrain stations and buses were the site of at least six alleged assaults and one homicide.

Abbotsford teen Ethan Bespflug was killed in a stabbing on a Surrey bus on April 11, and a second-degree murder charge was laid against a 20-year-old suspect on April 17.

At the time, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they were increasing their patrols on buses and SkyTrains — a task more commonly performed by transit security officers, who are not armed, and generally focus on fare compliance. The force is also hiring another 24 officers to the roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the Tuesday’s incident in South Vancouver and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call 604-515-8300 and quote the file number GV23-9759.