Entertainment

Edmonton Folk Fest announces 2023 lineup

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 24, 2023 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Folk Fest takes extra steps to prepare wet site'
Edmonton Folk Fest takes extra steps to prepare wet site
Gallagher Hill is being transformed into an outdoor music wonderland. Officials are spending some extra money to prepare the site after the wet weather leading up to the event. Sarah Kraus explains – Aug 7, 2019
The Edmonton Folk Music Festival (EFMF) announced its 2023 lineup Wednesday, with nearly 60 artists from across the country and around the globe.

The festival runs Aug. 10-13 at Gallagher Park.

The headliners of the festival will be Canadian singer-songwriter Feist on Thursday, Fleet Foxes on Friday, alternative country band Old Crow Medicine Show on Saturday and Ben Harper to close out the festival on Sunday.

“This year’s outstanding lineup of 58 artists sees a return of more international artists as travel and touring returns to normal, and strikes a healthy balance of returning artists with those new to the Edmonton festival,” said EFMF in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Folk Music Fest gets ready to hit the streets'
Edmonton Folk Music Fest gets ready to hit the streets

Sibling acts are a common theme this year, with The Secret Sisters, The Brother Brothers, The Bros. Landreth and The Teskey Brothers performing, said the festival.

The full slate of performers includes:

  • Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
  • Amos Garrett & the Festival House Band
  • Ashley MacIsaac
  • AV & the Inner City
  • Aysanabee
  • Bella White
  • Ben Harper
  • The Bros. Landreth
  • The Brother Brothers
  • Cha Wa
  • Crystal Shawanda
  • DakhaBrakha
  • Danny Michel
  • Darlingside
  • David Keenan
  • Dedicated Men of Zion
  • Dervish
  • Drayton Farley
  • Feist
  • Fleet Foxes
  • Fruit Bats
  • Grace Petrie
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • Gregory Alan Isakov
  • Half Moon Run
  • Irish Mythen
  • Jake Blount
  • James Keelaghan
  • Jeremie Albino
  • Jill Barber
  • Julian Taylor
  • Kimi Djabaté
  • La Dame Blanche
  • Le Vent du Nord
  • Little Quirks
  • Margo Price
  • Maria Dunn
  • Mariel Buckley
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Nick Shoulders
  • Nikamowin
  • Nora Brown
  • Old Crow Medicine Show
  • The Paper Kites
  • QUITAPENAS
  • The Secret Sisters
  • School of Song (Jed and the Valentine,Kaeley Jade, Mari Rosehill, Sammy Volkov)
  • Artists
  • Sona Jobarteh
  • Steph Strings
  • Sue Foley
  • The Tallest Man on Earth
  • Tami Neilson
  • The Teskey Brothers
  • Tim Baker
  • Tomberlin
  • Valerie June
  • Vieux Farka Touré
  • Watchhouse
  • Wesli

Tickets go on sale online on June 3 at 10 a.m. Four-day passes for those 25 to 64 years old are $209, and one-day passes are between $90 and $105.

There are reduced prices for those 24 and younger, 65 and older, and those younger than 12 and older than 79 get into the festival free.

The festival said it is removing its transferable pass system this year.

More on Entertainment
Edmonton entertainmentEdmonton MusicFolk MusicEdmonton Folk Music FestivalEdmonton Folk FestEdmonton folk fest lineupFolk fest lineup
