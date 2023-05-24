Edmonton Folk Fest announces 2023 lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival (EFMF) announced its 2023 lineup Wednesday, with nearly 60 artists from across the country and around the globe.

The festival runs Aug. 10-13 at Gallagher Park.

The headliners of the festival will be Canadian singer-songwriter Feist on Thursday, Fleet Foxes on Friday, alternative country band Old Crow Medicine Show on Saturday and Ben Harper to close out the festival on Sunday.

“This year’s outstanding lineup of 58 artists sees a return of more international artists as travel and touring returns to normal, and strikes a healthy balance of returning artists with those new to the Edmonton festival,” said EFMF in a news release.

Sibling acts are a common theme this year, with The Secret Sisters, The Brother Brothers, The Bros. Landreth and The Teskey Brothers performing, said the festival.

The full slate of performers includes:

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Amos Garrett & the Festival House Band

Ashley MacIsaac

AV & the Inner City

Aysanabee

Bella White

Ben Harper

The Bros. Landreth

The Brother Brothers

Cha Wa

Crystal Shawanda

DakhaBrakha

Danny Michel

Darlingside

David Keenan

Dedicated Men of Zion

Dervish

Drayton Farley

Feist

Fleet Foxes

Fruit Bats

Grace Petrie

Greensky Bluegrass

Gregory Alan Isakov

Half Moon Run

Irish Mythen

Jake Blount

James Keelaghan

Jeremie Albino

Jill Barber

Julian Taylor

Kimi Djabaté

La Dame Blanche

Le Vent du Nord

Little Quirks

Margo Price

Maria Dunn

Mariel Buckley

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Nick Shoulders

Nikamowin

Nora Brown

Old Crow Medicine Show

The Paper Kites

QUITAPENAS

The Secret Sisters

School of Song (Jed and the Valentine,Kaeley Jade, Mari Rosehill, Sammy Volkov)

Sona Jobarteh

Steph Strings

Sue Foley

The Tallest Man on Earth

Tami Neilson

The Teskey Brothers

Tim Baker

Tomberlin

Valerie June

Vieux Farka Touré

Watchhouse

Wesli

Tickets go on sale online on June 3 at 10 a.m. Four-day passes for those 25 to 64 years old are $209, and one-day passes are between $90 and $105.

There are reduced prices for those 24 and younger, 65 and older, and those younger than 12 and older than 79 get into the festival free.

The festival said it is removing its transferable pass system this year.