Calgary Flames promote Craig Conroy to GM, hire David Nonis

Craig Conroy’s storied tenure with the Calgary Flames entered its next chapter Tuesday as the former player was named the eighth general manager in franchise history.

Conroy, who had served as assistant general manager for the past nine years, made his debut as the team’s GM at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“Thank you to the Flames ownership group for the confidence and trust they have demonstrated by providing me with this opportunity. Also, to John Bean and Don Maloney for the very detailed process that has brought us to this moment,” Conroy said in a statement.

“Over the course of the past 12 years, I’ve put in the time in every aspect of our hockey operations to prepare myself for today. I’m ready to accept this challenge and promise our fans that our team will do the work required to make them proud on the journey to deliver a championship.”

Conroy, 51, first joined the team in 2001 through a trade with the St. Louis Blues and served as captain for three seasons before handing the ‘C’ to Jarome Iginla ahead of the 2003-04 season. The linemates helped lead the team that year on a Stanley Cup final run that ended in a heartbreaking seventh-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The veteran American winger left the team as a free agent in 2005 but returned for a second stint with the Flames before hanging up his skates in 2011. Post-retirement, Conroy remained with the team as a special assistant to the general manager and as an assistant coach before being promoted to the Flames’ assistant GM in 2014.

After nine years serving as assistant GM, Flames brass said Tuesday that the time was right to promote Conroy.

“We conducted an extensive search process and today we are thrilled to introduce Craig Conroy as our general manager,” said Don Maloney, the Flames’ president of hockey operations. “It is rewarding for the organization to learn that the most qualified individual for the position has been preparing in house.

“Craig brings a fresh approach; high energy; he is a tremendous communicator; decisive; a worker; and he is relationship driven. His passion for the Flames and the community are unmatched. Craig is ready for the challenge to lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

The Flames also announced that David Nonis had been hired as senior vice-president of hockey operations and assistant GM. Nonis previously served as the GM for the Vancouver Canucks (2004-08) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2013-15),

The team also promoted Brad Pascall to vice-president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, and Chris Snow to vice-president of data/analytics and assistant general manager.

The Flames had been without a GM since parting ways with Brad Treliving in April following a disappointing regular season that saw the team fail to make the playoffs.