Brad Treliving leaves Calgary Flames

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brad Treliving has left the Calgary Flames, the NHL team announced.

In a news release on Monday morning, the team said Treliving agreed to mutually part ways after serving as the Flames’ general manager for nine seasons.

Don Maloney was promoted to president of hockey operations and will also serve as the team’s interim general manager.

Read more: Calgary Flames head into the off season lamenting lack of finish

The process to hire a new general manager will begin immediately, the team said.

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” said John Bean, president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.”