SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Brad Treliving leaves Calgary Flames

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 17, 2023 12:59 pm
Former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving speaks at a press conference in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. View image in full screen
Former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving speaks at a press conference in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Larry MacDougal, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brad Treliving has left the Calgary Flames, the NHL team announced.

In a news release on Monday morning, the team said Treliving agreed to mutually part ways after serving as the Flames’ general manager for nine seasons.

Don Maloney was promoted to president of hockey operations and will also serve as the team’s interim general manager.

Read more: Calgary Flames head into the off season lamenting lack of finish

The process to hire a new general manager will begin immediately, the team said.

Trending Now

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” said John Bean, president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.”

NHLHockeyCalgary FlamesBrad TrelivingDon MaloneyCalgary Flames General Managercalgary flames new general manager
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers