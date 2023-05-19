Menu

Crime

New details released after at least 1 shot fired during afternoon robbery at Markham mall

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 4:11 pm
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham on Thursday. View image in full screen
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham on Thursday. Global News
New details have been released after police say at least one gunshot was fired during a robbery at a Markham mall Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police said officers received multiple calls at 3:10 p.m. about a robbery at a jewelry store at a mall in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said a male suspect wearing a suit rang the store’s doorbell and waited for an employee to unlock the door.

The employee was then assaulted and the suspect entered with three other suspects, police said.

They allegedly smashed a display case and took high-end vehicles.

“A firearm was discharged in the course of the robbery, but nobody was shot. The suspects then exited the store and fled in a vehicle,” police said.

When asked if more than one shot was fired and if more than one suspect fired a gun, Sgt. Clint Whitney said investigators are still looking into it.

“What I can say right now is that there was at least one firearm and one shot fired,” Whitney said.

No one was shot, however, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect wearing the suit was described as 2o to 30 years old, five-foot-six, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a two-piece grey suit with a blue dress shirt and black shoes, police said.

The other suspects were described as males who were wearing masks and dark clothing with hoods.

Any witnesses who haven’t yet spoke to police and anyone with video from the area around the time of the robbery was asked to contact investigators.

CrimeRobberyArmed RobberyMarkhamMarkham CrimeMarkham RobberyKennedy Road and Steeles AvenueMarkham jewelry store robberymarkham mall robberyKennedy Road and Steeles Avenue robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

