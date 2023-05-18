Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberals’ controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID'
Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID
WATCH: Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID – Feb 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Almost a year after its introduction, MPs have passed a gun-control bill that would cement restrictions on handguns, increase penalties for firearm trafficking and try to curb homemade ghost guns.

The legislation, which now heads to the Senate, also includes a ban on so-called “assault-style” firearms that would apply once the bill comes into force.
The government bill passed 207 to 113 with the support of Liberal, NDP, Bloc Québécois and Green members of Parliament.

Click to play video: 'Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement'
Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement

The Conservatives oppose the legislation, saying it penalizes law-abiding firearm owners instead of targeting criminal gun violence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Objections from the Tories and some gun owners over the initial scope of the so-called “assault-style” gun ban sparked an uproar that sidelined the bill for weeks.

Under a revamped approach, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.

More on Canada
NDPLiberalsConservativesgun controlLiberalBloc QuebecoisGreenassault weaponsGun Control Bill
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers