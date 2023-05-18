Liberals’ controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a year after its introduction, MPs have passed a gun-control bill that would cement restrictions on handguns, increase penalties for firearm trafficking and try to curb homemade ghost guns.

The legislation, which now heads to the Senate, also includes a ban on so-called “assault-style” firearms that would apply once the bill comes into force.

The government bill passed 207 to 113 with the support of Liberal, NDP, Bloc Québécois and Green members of Parliament.

The Conservatives oppose the legislation, saying it penalizes law-abiding firearm owners instead of targeting criminal gun violence.

Objections from the Tories and some gun owners over the initial scope of the so-called “assault-style” gun ban sparked an uproar that sidelined the bill for weeks.

Under a revamped approach, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.