Toronto Maple Leafs put Sundin, Chayka in charge of front office: MLSE

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The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Mats Sundin senior executive adviser, hockey operations and John Chayka general manager, according to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

The moves mark a reset of the club’s front office after a season that ended with Toronto missing the playoffs.

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Sundin, the franchise’s former captain and all-time points leader, returns after 13 seasons with the team.

Chayka, 36, was previously the NHL’s youngest GM with the Arizona Coyotes and is known for an analytics-driven approach.

Both arrive with the organization still searching for its first Stanley Cup since 1967.

A news conference is expected Monday.

—with a file from Global News’Sean Previl