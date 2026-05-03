Toronto Maple Leafs put Sundin, Chayka in charge of front office: MLSE

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Mats Sundin senior executive adviser, hockey operations and John Chayka general manager, according to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.
The moves mark a reset of the club’s front office after a season that ended with Toronto missing the playoffs.
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Sundin, the franchise’s former captain and all-time points leader, returns after 13 seasons with the team.
Chayka, 36, was previously the NHL’s youngest GM with the Arizona Coyotes and is known for an analytics-driven approach.
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Both arrive with the organization still searching for its first Stanley Cup since 1967.
A news conference is expected Monday.
—with a file from Global News’Sean Previl
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