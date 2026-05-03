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Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs put Sundin, Chayka in charge of front office: MLSE

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2026 4:41 pm
1 min read
Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin watches as his number 13 is hung from the rafters prior to NHL action between the Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto on Saturday February 11, 2012. View image in full screen
Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin watches as his number 13 is hung from the rafters prior to NHL action between the Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto on Saturday February 11, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Mats Sundin senior executive adviser, hockey operations and John Chayka general manager, according to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

The moves mark a reset of the club’s front office after a season that ended with Toronto missing the playoffs.

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Sundin, the franchise’s former captain and all-time points leader, returns after 13 seasons with the team.

Chayka, 36, was previously the NHL’s youngest GM with the Arizona Coyotes and is known for an analytics-driven approach.

Both arrive with the organization still searching for its first Stanley Cup since 1967.

A news conference is expected Monday.

with a file from Global News’Sean Previl

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