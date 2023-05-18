Alberta election: UCP candidate who compared trans kids to feces won’t sit in caucus if elected

Send this page to someone via email

A United Conservative candidate who recently came under fire for transphobic comments will not sit as a member of caucus if elected on May 29.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith announced the decision Thursday morning.

“I have informed Ms. (Jennifer) Johnson that should she win a seat as the UCP candidate for Lacombe-Panoka, she will not sit as a member of the United Conservative caucus in the Legislature,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith said Johnson “used offensive language and a vile analogy when speaking about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community for which she has apologized.”

That “vile analogy” was Johnson comparing a small number of transgender students in the school system to mixing a teaspoon of feces into food.

“‘Enjoy (the cookies), I only put a teaspoon of poop in them, but it doesn’t matter because it’s only a teaspoon in the whole batch,’” she is heard saying at a public education-vs.-homeschooling forum in September 2022.

“Same idea — we can be top three per cent, but that little bit of poop is what wrecks it.”

Johnson apologized in a statement Wednesday.

“I apologize for the way I discussed these issues in September of 2022,” Johnson said.

“I have nothing but love and compassion for everyone equally and am embarrassed that I have caused hurt in this way.”

Smith disavowed those comments, saying “the language used by Ms. Johnson regarding children identifying as transgender is simply unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our party or province.”

The UCP leader said elected officials carry a responsibility to represent members of all communities. She also claimed there are “certainly legitimate policy discussions to be had on youth transgender issues” and “strongly” encouraged Johnson to meet with parents, students, teachers and members of the LGBTQ2 community to “ inform herself about these issues and how to discuss them with dignity and in a manner respectful to all involved.”

In her Wednesday apology, Johnson said she will “seek advice and counsel on how to best communicate my views and discuss these issues meaningfully moving forward” if elected.

Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth, called Johnson’s remarks “some of the worst and most homophobic or transphobic comments we’ve ever seen from a political candidate.”

“This is often the gateway,” said Wells, an associate professor at MacEwan University in Edmonton.

“First you start with the dehumanization, then you move to strip away rights and, pretty soon, you see the violence. And it’s exactly this kind of rhetoric that contributes to that.”

With the deadline to withdraw candidates from the election already past, Johnson’s name will appear as a UCP candidate on the ballot.

