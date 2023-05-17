Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of firing shots outside central Hamilton bar facing charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:42 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have arrested and charged a suspect connected with a May 7, 2023 shooting in central Hamilton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Hamilton, Ont., has been charged with an early May shooting outside of a bar in the city centre.

Investigators say there were no known injuries after the incident around midnight on May 7 in the area of Crockett Street and East 34th.

Searches of a vehicle and residence on the west Mountain during a probe turned up a loaded prohibited firearm and a quantity of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of at least $100,000.

The 31-year-old accused, identified by police in a release, was arrested Wednesday and is facing about a dozen charges including discharging a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Canada, South Korea agree to strengthen ties on critical mineral trade, security'
Canada, South Korea agree to strengthen ties on critical mineral trade, security
Advertisement
More on Crime
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton CrimeHamilton Shootingshots firecrockett streetcity centre shootingeast 34th street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers