Man accused of firing shots outside central Hamilton bar facing charges

A man from Hamilton, Ont., has been charged with an early May shooting outside of a bar in the city centre.

Investigators say there were no known injuries after the incident around midnight on May 7 in the area of Crockett Street and East 34th.

Searches of a vehicle and residence on the west Mountain during a probe turned up a loaded prohibited firearm and a quantity of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of at least $100,000.

The 31-year-old accused, identified by police in a release, was arrested Wednesday and is facing about a dozen charges including discharging a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.