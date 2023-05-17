Warkworth Institution staff seize contraband, including crystal meth, marijuana

Federal officials say drugs and other contraband were seized at Warkworth Institution earlier this week.
According to the Correctional Service of Canada, on May 14, staff located and seized contraband and unauthorized items at the medium-level federal prison about 60 kilometres southwest of Peterborough.
Among the items seized were 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 106 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), 75 cigarettes, cellphones and accessories.
No other details were provided or whether any charges have been laid.
The seizure is the fifth reported at the prison this year with the most recent seizure reported in March.. In February, officials reported finding a package containing contraband, which they suspect was delivered by a drone.
A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.
The prison also has a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.
