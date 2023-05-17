Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warkworth Institution staff seize contraband, including crystal meth, marijuana

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:06 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized drugs and other contraband at the prison on May 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized drugs and other contraband at the prison on May 14, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal officials say drugs and other contraband were seized at Warkworth Institution earlier this week.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, on May 14, staff located and seized contraband and unauthorized items at the medium-level federal prison about 60 kilometres southwest of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 106 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), 75 cigarettes, cellphones and accessories.

No other details were provided or whether any charges have been laid.

The seizure is the fifth reported at the prison this year with the most recent seizure reported in March.. In February, officials reported finding a package containing contraband, which they suspect was delivered by a drone.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Story continues below advertisement

The prison also has a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’'
N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’
More on Crime
Correctional Service of CanadaContrabandWarkworth prisonWarkworth Institution contrabandwarkworth contrabandWarkworth InsititutionWarkworth prison contraband
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers