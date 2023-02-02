Drone drop suspected after package of contraband found at Warkworth Institution

See more sharing options

Federal prison officials believe another drone was used to deliver contraband items to Warkworth Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada reports that on Jan. 30 staff located a package of contraband and unauthorized items at the medium-security prison in the Municipality of Trent Hills, located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 200 grams of tobacco and 192 grams of marijuana, according to Mike Shrider, regional communications manager.

The seizure is the second reported this year following an “exceptional” search conducted the first week of January.

Officials reported three incidents of suspected drone drops of contraband between November and December 2022.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.