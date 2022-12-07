Menu

Crime

Another drone drop suspected after drugs, tobacco seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 11:18 am
Warkworth Institution officials seized a package containing contraband on the prison property. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized a package containing contraband on the prison property. File

Federal prison officials suspect a drone was used again to deliver contraband to Warkworth Institution in central Ontario.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, on Dec. 2 staff seized a package of contraband and unauthorized items at the prison in the Municipality of Trent Hills, located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Read more: Second drone contraband delivery in 4 days seized at Warkworth Institution

In the package were 214 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 31 grams of fentanyl and 141 grams of tobacco.

It’s believed a drone was used to deliver the package. In November, two contraband packages were seized in a span of four days. In those cases, officials also believe a drone was used.

On Nov. 26, officials also reported a contraband seizure at Joyceville Institution in Kingston. In that incident, officials also suspect a drone was used to deliver the contraband.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

