Another drone drop suspected after drugs, tobacco seized at Warkworth Institution

Federal prison officials suspect a drone was used again to deliver contraband to Warkworth Institution in central Ontario.
According to the Correctional Service of Canada, on Dec. 2 staff seized a package of contraband and unauthorized items at the prison in the Municipality of Trent Hills, located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.
In the package were 214 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 31 grams of fentanyl and 141 grams of tobacco.
It’s believed a drone was used to deliver the package. In November, two contraband packages were seized in a span of four days. In those cases, officials also believe a drone was used.
On Nov. 26, officials also reported a contraband seizure at Joyceville Institution in Kingston. In that incident, officials also suspect a drone was used to deliver the contraband.
A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.
