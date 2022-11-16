Second drone contraband delivery in 4 days seized at Warkworth Institution

See more sharing options

For the second time in less than a week, prison officials have seized contraband which they suspect was delivered by a drone to Warkworth Institution.

Correctional Services of Canada says on Monday, staff members at the medium-security prison seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items. Inside the package were 111 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 56 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate) and two cell phones.

Officials believe the package landed on the federal prison via a drone drop. The prison is located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

On Nov. 10, officials also seized a package containing contraband suspected of being part of a drone drop.

Another suspected drone drop of contraband at the prison was reported in September.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.