Crime

Drone drops contraband at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 9:05 am
Warkworth Institution officials seized a package containing contraband believed to have been delivered by a drone. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized a package containing contraband believed to have been delivered by a drone. File

Federal prison officials believe a drone was used to deliver a package containing contraband at Warkworth Institution, south of Peterborough.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Nov. 10 officials at the medium-sized prison seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items.

Among the items found in the package were 200 grams of tobacco, 82 grams of marijuana, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 56 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), as well as two cell phones.

It’s the second suspected drone drop this fall after a seizure of a package in September. The prison is located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Officials did not provide any details on where the package was seized or if any arrests have been made.

CSC says it utilizes a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

