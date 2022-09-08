Drone drop suspected after contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Officials believe a drone was used to deliver contraband that was seized at Warkworth Institution this week.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Sept. 3, staff at the medium-sized federal prison located a package containing contraband and unauthorized items.

Among the items seized were 65 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 48 grams of marijuana and 147 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), along with cellphones and accessories, Mike Shrider, regional communications manager, reported Thursday.

The prison is situated 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

CSC believes a drone was used to deliver the package but did not provide any other details, including where the package was seized or if any arrests have been made.

CSC says it relies on a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. Tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

The last reported seizure of contraband at the prison was in July.