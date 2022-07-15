Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Packages containing drugs, tobacco found at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 2:15 pm
Correctional Service Canada says Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on July 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on July 14, 2022. File

Packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Warkworth Institution on Thursday, according to federal prison officials.

Correctional Service Canada says staff members seized “multiple” packages on the property of the medium-sized federal prison located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 87 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate) and 687 grams of tobacco, Mike Shrider, regional communications manager, reported Friday.

Read more: Package containing contraband seized at Warkworth Institution, Correctional Service Canada says

CSC did not state where the contraband was seized or if anyone was arrested.

Trending Stories

CSC says it relies on a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. Tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Click to play video: 'N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’' N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cannabis tagCrystal Meth tagCorrectional Service of Canada tagContraband tagWarkworth tagWarkworth Institution tagcrystal methamphetamine tagfederal prison tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers