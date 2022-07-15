Packages containing drugs, tobacco found at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Warkworth Institution on Thursday, according to federal prison officials.

Correctional Service Canada says staff members seized “multiple” packages on the property of the medium-sized federal prison located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 87 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate) and 687 grams of tobacco, Mike Shrider, regional communications manager, reported Friday.

CSC did not state where the contraband was seized or if anyone was arrested.

CSC says it relies on a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. Tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.