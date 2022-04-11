Package containing contraband seized at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Warkworth Institution on the weekend.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Saturday, staff members seized a package on the property of the medium-sized federal prison located approximately 60 km south of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 108 grams of cannabis, cellphones and accessories, said Mike Shrider, regional communications manager.

The CSC did not state where the contraband was seized or if anyone was arrested.

It’s the second reported seizure in less than two weeks following one that occurred on March 30.

The CSC says it relies on a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. Tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.