Warkworth Institution staff seize $80,000 worth of contraband

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prison officials seized another $80,000 worth of contraband at Warkworth Institution last week.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Oct. 21 staff seize several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items in the medium-sized federal prison. The prison is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were drugs, tobacco, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Officials estimate the seizure to be worth $80,715.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Story continues below advertisement