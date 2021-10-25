Menu

Crime

Warkworth Institution staff seize $80,000 worth of contraband

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 2:05 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized contrband at the prison on Oct. 21. File

Prison officials seized another $80,000 worth of contraband at Warkworth Institution last week.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Oct. 21 staff seize several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items in the medium-sized federal prison. The prison is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Read more: Cocaine, heroin found in large Stony Mountain Institution contraband bust

Among the items seized were drugs, tobacco, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Officials estimate the seizure to be worth $80,715.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

