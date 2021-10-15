Cocaine, heroin found in large Stony Mountain Institution contraband bust

Send this page to someone via email

Stony Mountain Institution says a package of drugs and other contraband recently intercepted at the prison would have been worth more than $700,000 on the inside.

In a release Friday, the federal institution just north of Winnipeg said staff members seized the package which had been bound for the prison’s maximum security unit Oct. 7.

They say the package contained cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana extract, heroin, marijuana, cellphones and USB cables.

The estimated value of the package within the prison is just over $707,000, according to officials.

The release didn’t say how the package was being smuggled into the facility or how staff stopped it.

Police have been notified and the institution is continuing to investigate, according to the release.