Crime

Cocaine, heroin found in large Stony Mountain Institution contraband bust

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 6:16 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. Global News

Stony Mountain Institution says a package of drugs and other contraband recently intercepted at the prison would have been worth more than $700,000 on the inside.

In a release Friday, the federal institution just north of Winnipeg said staff members seized the package which had been bound for the prison’s maximum security unit Oct. 7.

Read more: Inmate dies at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution

They say the package contained cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana extract, heroin, marijuana, cellphones and USB cables.

Click to play video: 'People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape' People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape – Feb 27, 2018

The estimated value of the package within the prison is just over $707,000, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP investigating Stony Mountain stabbing that put two inmates in hospital

The release didn’t say how the package was being smuggled into the facility or how staff stopped it.

Police have been notified and the institution is continuing to investigate, according to the release.

