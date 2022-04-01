Tobacco, cannabis contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prison officials seized contraband and other unauthorized items at Warkworth Institution earlier this week.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Tuesday, March 30, staff seized contraband on the property of the medium-sized federal prison located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were 161 grams of tobacco, 13 grams of cannabis, 63 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), cellphones and accessories.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Story continues below advertisement