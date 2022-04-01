Menu

Crime

Tobacco, cannabis contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 3:26 pm
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution on March 30, 2022.
Prison officials seized contraband at Warkworth Institution on March 30, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Prison officials seized contraband and other unauthorized items at Warkworth Institution earlier this week.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Tuesday, March 30, staff seized contraband on the property of the medium-sized federal prison located approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Read more: Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay adds security team targeting human, drug trafficking

Among the items seized were 161 grams of tobacco, 13 grams of cannabis, 63 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), cellphones and accessories.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

