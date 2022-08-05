Menu

Canada

Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution in suspected drone drop

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 10:30 am
Large quantities of marijuana and tobacco have been confiscated in a suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution. View image in full screen
Large quantities of marijuana and tobacco have been confiscated in a suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution. Global News

A large quantity of contraband has been seized at Collins Bay Institution.

Correctional Service Canada says multiple packages were seized after a suspected drone drop on July 31.

CSC says 1.15 kilograms of tobacco and 549 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

“The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” says CSC in a press release.

CSC also works with police to prevent contraband from coming into the facilities.

