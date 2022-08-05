Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution in suspected drone drop

Send this page to someone via email

A large quantity of contraband has been seized at Collins Bay Institution.

Correctional Service Canada says multiple packages were seized after a suspected drone drop on July 31.

CSC says 1.15 kilograms of tobacco and 549 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

“The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” says CSC in a press release.

CSC also works with police to prevent contraband from coming into the facilities.

