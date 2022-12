See more sharing options

Correction officers at Joyceville Institution made a contraband seizure on Nov. 26.

During the seizure, staff seized 475 grams of tobacco and rolling papers, 220 grams of cannabis and 28 grams of cannabis concentrate. A cellphone was also seized.

Corrections Canada says the contraband was brought in through a suspected drone drop.