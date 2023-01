Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada is crediting the “vigilance” of staff members for the seizure of several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items as a result of a suspected drone drop at Joyceville Institution, a federal multi-level security institution.

The seizure happened on Jan. 17.

The seized items included approximately 328 grams of tobacco, 260 grams of marijuana and 106 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate).