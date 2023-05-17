S&P/TSX composite down in late Wednesday morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, dragged lower by losses in the utility, industrial and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets were higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.97 points at 20,189.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.83 points at 33,119.97. The S&P 500 index was up 16.38 points at 4,126.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.56 points at 12,388.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.20 cents US compared with 74.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was up 61 cents at US$71.47 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.34 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,984.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.75 a pound.