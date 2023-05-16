SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Swan Hills

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Sheer volume of Alberta wildfires stretching resources thin'
Sheer volume of Alberta wildfires stretching resources thin
In 2016, a fire so big it was dubbed "The Beast" consumed Fort McMurray — now, a beast of a different kind is taxing resources across Alberta. More than 80 wildfires are raging, affecting dozens of communities to the north, west and south of Edmonton.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation order has been issued for the remote town of Swan Hills in northern Alberta, due to the Grizzly Complex wildfire to the north of the community.

The town issued the order via an Alberta Emergency Alert just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire about 40 kilometres northwest of the town is out of control and has burned around 22,398 hectares, according to Alberta Wildfire.

The Town of Swan Hills said in a Facebook post that conditions changed drastically on Tuesday and residents must gather all pets, gather enough supplies for at least three days and evacuate immediately.

All residents are encouraged to register at a reception centre located in the Barrhead Agrena at 5607 47 Street, Barrhead, Alta., the province said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Residents who are not registering at the Barrhead reception centre are asked to contact Family and Community Support Services at 780-333-1149.

The Grizzly Complex is made up of three large wildfires south of Slave Lake. In total, there are 88 firefighters,14 helicopters and six heavy equipment groups working on the fires.

For more information about alerts, visit Alberta’s official emergency alert page.

— More to come…

More on Canada
WildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireAlberta Emergency AlertAlberta firesBarrheadSwan Hillsgrizzly complexgrizzly complex alberta wildfireSwan Hills evacuationswan hills evacuation orderswan hills wildfireswan hills wildfire evacuation order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers