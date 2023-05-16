Guests get stuck on ride at Canada’s Wonderland for around 45 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Some guests at Canada’s Wonderland got stuck on a ride for around 45 minutes last week.

A statement from the amusement park confirmed that at around 4:30 p.m. on May 10, the Flight Deck ride stopped on the lift hill with guests on board.

“The park’s maintenance team inspected the ride, got the train moving and guests were unloaded safely by 5:15 p.m.,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported and the ride is running normally.

A video of the guests stuck on the ride was posted on TikTok, with them seeming to be in good spirits, waving to people below.

It’s not clear why the ride was stopped.

Canada’s Wonderland notes that rides can be unexpectedly stopped for various reasons on occasion, such as if a computer system detects a potential problem, leading to maintenance being called to resolve the issue.

“Usually within a few minutes, the ride is restarted and guests are brought back to the station. This is not a malfunction, but rather a safety feature of every ride,” a post on the park’s website reads.

Sometimes operators will pause a ride if a loose article is seen, such as if a guest takes out their phone, until it is secured.

Rides are regularly inspected, the park notes.