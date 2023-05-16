Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guests get stuck on ride at Canada’s Wonderland for around 45 minutes

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 11:47 am
A sign for Canada's Wonderland is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A sign for Canada's Wonderland is seen in this file image. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some guests at Canada’s Wonderland got stuck on a ride for around 45 minutes last week.

A statement from the amusement park confirmed that at around 4:30 p.m. on May 10, the Flight Deck ride stopped on the lift hill with guests on board.

“The park’s maintenance team inspected the ride, got the train moving and guests were unloaded safely by 5:15 p.m.,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported and the ride is running normally.

A video of the guests stuck on the ride was posted on TikTok, with them seeming to be in good spirits, waving to people below.

It’s not clear why the ride was stopped.

Canada’s Wonderland notes that rides can be unexpectedly stopped for various reasons on occasion, such as if a computer system detects a potential problem, leading to maintenance being called to resolve the issue.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Usually within a few minutes, the ride is restarted and guests are brought back to the station. This is not a malfunction, but rather a safety feature of every ride,” a post on the park’s website reads.

Sometimes operators will pause a ride if a loose article is seen, such as if a guest takes out their phone, until it is secured.

Rides are regularly inspected, the park notes.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
Canada’s Wonderlandamusement parkWonderlandcanada's wonderland ride stuckride stuckride stuck canada's wonderlandwonderland ride stuck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers